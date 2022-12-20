self

On December 8, 2022, Nossaman's Allison Callaghan, Randy Boyer and Pavneet Singh Mac discussed new California employment laws and regulations, as well as recent case law developments during "California Employment Law Update: Tips for Staying Compliant in 2023."

During this complimentary webinar, our panelists reviewed:

New pay transparency and data reporting requirements;

Expansions to the California Family Rights Act and Healthy Workplaces Healthy Families Act;

Workplace prohibitions relating to reproductive health rights and decision-making;

Extensions of COVID-19 related obligations;

Significant new privacy-related requirements for employers under the California Privacy Rights and Enforcement Act; and

Recent case authority relating to arbitrability of claims, meal and rest break penalties, off the clock work and more.

In addition to explaining how these new laws and case law developments may apply to your operations and workforce, our panelists offered practical solutions and best practices for employers to remain compliant in 2023.

