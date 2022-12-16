On September 6, 2022, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to again change how a joint employer relationship is defined under the National Labor Relations Act. When presidential administrations change, so too does the political make-up of the NLRB, whose members are appointed by the President with consent of the Senate. Given the political divisiveness in our country over the last few decades, this issue of joint employer liability has been the subject of much legal uncertainty, with this notice of proposed rulemaking being no different.

The NLRB's intent is to replace the rule that became effective April 27, 2020, which limited an employer from being a joint employer with another entity unless it had direct and immediate control over the essential terms and conditions of employment of the other entity's workers. Now, under the proposed rule, two or more employers would be considered joint employers if they "share or codetermine those matters governing employees' essential terms and conditions of employment." The proposed rule broadens the definition of joint employer such that employers need only "possess the authority to control" (direct, indirect, or both) the terms and conditions of employment of another entity's workforce to be deemed a joint employer.

Under labor law, the impact of this change will be significant. If determined to be a joint employer, an employer may be required to bargain with a union representing jointly employed workers and may face liability for unfair labor practices committed by the other employer.

The NLRB is seeking public comments by November 7, 2022, which are expected to be considerable, and it is not anticipated that a final rule will be implemented until well into 2023.

