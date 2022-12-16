In an article for the New York Law Journal, Sheppard Mullin labor and employment attorneys Christopher Collins and Lindsay Stone offer a summary of regulatory efforts regarding AI technology in employment, and suggests best practices for New York employers who use, or are considering using, AI in employment— especially in making hiring decisions.

Read the entire article here (subscription required)

