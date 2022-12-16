Buchanan's Labor & Employment team recently hosted a CLE webinar to discuss the complex Pay Transparency Laws that are sweeping the nation. During the presentation, the group answered the following questions:

What is the history of the wage gap and its effect on women and minorities?

Which states and localities have passed pay transparency laws?

How are these laws similar, and how are they different?

What are the best strategies to comply?

How do these laws work in a world of hybrid or remote positions?

View the webinar here or below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.