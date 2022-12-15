New York City has just announced that it will delay enforcement of Local Law 144, which will require employers and employment agencies using automated employment decision tools to ensure that a bias audit is conducted prior to the use of such tools, and will require notice of the use of such tools to covered candidates or employees. The NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection is planning a second public hearing on the law, due to the high volume of public comments received in response to its proposed rules. The agency is currently planning to delay enforcement of the rule until April 15, 2023. We will continue to monitor for updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.