Taft Dayton attorneys Zachary Heck and Jordan Jennings successfully coached the Centerville High School Mock Trial Program to its second consecutive championship victory at the Seventh Annual Miami University "Mockhawk" Mock Trial Invitational Tournament. The Ohio High School Mock Trial Program is in its 40th year, and relies upon attorney volunteers across the state to coach local high schools and educate students on civics, trial procedure, and public speaking. Heck has coached Centerville's Mock Trial Team for 16 years. This is Jennings' third year coaching.

Heck focuses his practice on privacy and data security. Specifically, he assists clients in the areas of privacy compliance, data governance program development, data processing negotiations, crisis management, and guidance in the aftermath of an information security event, including data breach. Heck has experience advising clients with respect to FTC and state attorney general investigations, federal privacy regulations such as HIPAA, FCRA, TCPA, and GLBA, as well as state laws governing personally identifiable information. Heck is also an adjunct professor of Cybersecurity Law for graduate programs at both Wright State University and Indiana University.

Jennings is an attorney in Taft's Employment and Labor Relations practice group. She is focused on advising clients in areas of employment law and privacy and data security. In addition to coaching the Centerville Mock Trial Team, Jennings currently sits on the Board of Trustees for Daybreak, an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in Dayton, Ohio.

