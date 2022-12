ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lisa Kathumbi talks about what it takes to recruit and retain a productive, diverse, committed and satisfied workforce today.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

"No-Fault" Attendance Policies Now Unlawful In New York: What Should Employers Do? Foley & Lardner Last week, New York State enacted legislation that bans "no-fault" attendance policies. The new law, which will take effect in 90 days, prohibits employers from penalizing workers based on "use of any legally...

82% Of You Wannabe Judges Disagreed With The Seventh Circuit Court Of Appeals Fisher Broyles In yesterday's blog post (and on LinkedIn), I asked you to adjudicate a white man's discrimination claim.

Here's How An Employer Violated The FMLA And Still Won The Interference Claim Fisher Broyles The complexities of the Family and Medical Leave Act can bollocks even multi-billion-dollar companies. But the case I'm going to tell you about today is a reminder that, at bottom...

California Employers: Considerations For California's Expanded Pay Data Reporting Requirements BakerHostetler While employers were previously required to disclose head count, pay and hours worked data for covered employees by race...

Senate Approves Resolution To End COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration McDermott Will & Emery On November 15, the Senate approved a resolution to end the national emergency concerning COVID-19 declared by the president on March 13, 2020.