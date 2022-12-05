ARTICLE

In honor of Thanksgiving last week, today's episode will focus on eight things employers do or don't do that give plaintiffs' attorneys (attorneys who represent employees against employers) reasons to be thankful.

Number 1: Having no documentation;

Number 2: Having inconsistent documentation;

Number 3: Not giving a reason for termination;

Number 4: Giving a false reason for termination;

Number 5: Inconsistent application of the rules;

Number 6: Management disagreement;

Number 7: Not getting the employee's side of the story;

Number 8: Bad optics.

Listen in to find out how your business can avoid these problems.

