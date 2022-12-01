ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

Does The ADA Force Employers To Allow Employees With Medical Restrictions To Overrule Their Doctors? Fisher Broyles If you're in Human Resources, you've probably dealt with this issue before.

A Six-year-old Can Create A Hostile Work Environment. Wait, What?!? Fisher Broyles In my many years of practicing employment law, I've seen hostile work environment accusations leveled against owners, supervisors, co-workers, subordinates, customers, vendors, and many others.

An Option For Employers – Using Job Applications Or Offer Letters To Shorten The Statute Of Limitations Period Shulman Rogers We want to make sure employers are aware of the option for job applications or offer letters to include a provision that shortens the statute of limitations for any action arising...

Here's How An Employer Violated The FMLA And Still Won The Interference Claim Fisher Broyles The complexities of the Family and Medical Leave Act can bollocks even multi-billion-dollar companies. But the case I'm going to tell you about today is a reminder that, at bottom...

Employment Law Update 2023: New Compliance Obligations For The New Year Littler Mendelson 2022 is coming to a close, and the new year will be here before we know it. While many states, cities and counties seem to be willing to pass employment laws and regulations at any time...