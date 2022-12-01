Key takeaways:
- Not all AI applications carry significant risks.
- Rights-based AI regulatory regimes can lead to a misallocation of resources because compliance requires too much effort on low-risk AI (e.g., spam filters, inventory management, etc.) and not enough effort on high-risk AI.
- Regulators should view AI risk in the same way that companies view employee risk, and adopt regulatory frameworks for AI that are risk based.
- In this Debevoise Data Blog Post, we discuss how companies mitigate employee risk and how the same approaches are effective to address AI risks. Continue reading more here. .
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.