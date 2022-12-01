Key takeaways:

  • Not all AI applications carry significant risks.
  • Rights-based AI regulatory regimes can lead to a misallocation of resources because compliance requires too much effort on low-risk AI (e.g., spam filters, inventory management, etc.) and not enough effort on high-risk AI.
  • Regulators should view AI risk in the same way that companies view employee risk, and adopt regulatory frameworks for AI that are risk based.
  In this Debevoise Data Blog Post, we discuss how companies mitigate employee risk and how the same approaches are effective to address AI risks.

