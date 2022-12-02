The Ankura Advanced Human Capital practice leader and resource management expert, Gerard F. McDonough sits down with host David Turetsky as a featured expert on the Salary.com HR Data Labs Podcast to explore the topic of succession management and how a strategically-prepared and well-executed plan can mitigate risk and accelerate corporate value creation.

Tune into this episode to discover:

the current state of succession management and why many companies are missing the mark

tips for integrating succession planning into the culture of an organization and securing buy-in from leadership and the board of directors

what a progressive, value-oriented talent management plan looks like, and why it is a critical mechanism of good governance

how to leverage succession management to accelerate corporate value creation

This podcast was originally published on Salary.com HR Data Labs podcast season four, episode 23.

