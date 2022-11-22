The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently released a new "Know Your Rights" poster that replaces the previous "EEO is the Law" poster, which employers with at least 15 employees are required to display in a conspicuous location in the workplace where notices to applicants and employees are customarily posted. Although there is no specific deadline for displaying the updated poster, the EEOC issued FAQs that instruct employers to display the new poster "within a reasonable amount of time."

The new poster includes several updates, such as clarifying that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on pregnancy and related conditions, sexual orientation, or gender identity, and that harassment is a prohibited form of discrimination.

If you have questions about this new poster or any other required posters, satisfying the posting obligation for remote workers, or just want to confirm that you are up-to-date, we are here to help!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.