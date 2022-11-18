self

Our In the Boardroom: Practical Advice and Guidance podcast series features insights from Mintz Members Steve Osborn and Melanie Levy on a wide variety of topics specific to boards. For decades, Steve and Melanie have guided companies from inception to exit, and have encountered, navigated, and mitigated innumerable board-related issues. From their experiences, you can learn a great deal. Let's take a listen!

In our fifth session, which focuses on employment law, the team is joined by Jen Rubin, a bicoastal Member in our Employment, Labor & Benefits Practice and Chair of our ESG Practice, to discuss best practices related to hiring an executive (hint: consensus is key), managing the executive at the board level, and how to (amicably) negotiate to terminate an executive.

We hope you enjoy listening. And stay tuned for our next session.

Have a board-related question for our team? Send a note to Steve Osborn, and you may have your question discussed on air!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.