United States:
Veterans Day 2022: Stories From Military Family Members (Podcast)
15 November 2022
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Emily Haigh, U.S. Army veteran and co-chair of Litter's
Veterans Affinity Group, speaks with Littler attorneys William
Anthony, Tracy Leidner, and Emily Arnett, who each have a family
member currently serving in active duty.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
An Updated Federal Overtime Rule: When's It Coming?
Proskauer Rose LLP
Twice a year (in the spring and the fall), each federal agency publishes a "Regulatory Agenda" that discloses the proposal and final rules it has recently issued, together with those that it plans...
A Bad Boss Bonus?
Mintz
Today's news about Twitter's sale and the tidying up of its executive suite highlights a little-discussed and poorly understood compensation practice: the retention bonus.