A new feature of The Practical Employment Law Podcast will be interviews of guests with insights into employment law, including attorneys, business owners and managers and just about anyone with something interesting to say.

In today's episode, I interview author and plaintiffs' attorney Steven Mitchell Sack about his new book: FIRED! Protect Your Rights & FIGHT BACK If You're Terminated, Laid Off, Downsized, Restructured, Forced to Resign or Quit.

Steve has a lot of experience and great insights into the world of labor and employment law.

You can listen to the interview here.

