With midterm elections in full force and voting to begin this week, it is important for employers to understand state and local voting leave laws that require time off to vote, including how much time must be provided, when the time must be provided, whether it must be paid, any notice and documentation requirements and possible approaches for nationwide compliance.

During this episode of "Take It or Leave It," Meg Toth is joined by Seyfarth Labor & Employment partner, Sara Fowler, to discuss employers' obligations for providing time off to employees for voting, how these requirement vary state-to-state, and what employers should be thinking about for this election and for elections to come.

