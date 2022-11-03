Laura Stutz (Of Counsel-Madison, NJ) is featured in the November edition of Today's General Counsel Magazine with her article, "Easy on the Booze, No Flirting, Weed Is Still Illegal - Let's Party." Laura discusses how employer-sponsored holiday parties raise legal liability issues and how workplace conduct policies remain in full force at these otherwise festive events. Topics include employer responsibilities in ensuring employee safety, new risks posed by the legalization of marijuana and potential employee social media post ramifications.

Read the Article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.