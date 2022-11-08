ARTICLE

On October 20, 2022, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ("EEOC") released the "Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal" poster ("Updated EEOC Poster"), which is an updated version of EEOC's previous "EEO is the Law" poster.

EEOC enforces federal laws that protect employees, job applicants, union members, and its applicants from discrimination in employment. This Updated EEOC Poster summarizes federal laws prohibiting job discrimination and explains how protected individuals can file a complaint if they believe that they have experienced discrimination. Specifically, federal laws prohibit job discrimination based on race, color, sex (including pregnancy and related conditions, sexual orientation, or gender identity), national origin, religion, age (40 and older), equal pay, disability, or genetic information (including family medical history or genetic tests or services), and retaliation for filing a charge, reasonably opposing discrimination, or participating in a discrimination lawsuit, investigation, or proceeding.

Employers covered by the EEOC laws are required to remove the previous poster and place the Updated EEOC Poster in a conspicuous location in the workplace,where notices to applicants and employees are customarily posted. In addition to physically posting, EEOC also encourages employers to post it on their websites in a conspicuous location, as a supplement to physical posting requirements, to inform remote employees of their rights under federal laws. Private employers with over 15 employees are covered by EEOC laws and are required to fulfill the posting requirements.

To access a copy of the Updated EEOC Poster, please click here.

As always, if you should have any questions regarding the Updated EEOC Poster and related requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

