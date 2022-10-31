The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has released an updated poster that employers with more than 15 workers are required to display. The new poster, released on Oct. 19, 2022, and marked "(Revised 10/20/2022)," summarizes laws that protect workers from discrimination and retaliation.

The key changes in the updated poster include:

Uses straightforward language and formatting

Notes that harassment is a prohibited form of discrimination

Clarifies that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on pregnancy and related conditions, sexual orientation, or gender identity

Adds a QR code for fast digital access to the "how to file a charge" webpage

Provides information about equal pay discrimination for federal contractors

For more information about downloading and displaying the updated poster for on-site and remote workers, please visit the EEOC's website. If you have questions about compliance with EEOC requirements, please contact your Miller Canfield attorney or any of the contacts listed on this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.