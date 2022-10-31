David Cheng contributed the article, "Wage Claim Procedures and DLSE Berman Hearings (CA)", to Practical Guidance.

This article provides readers with a detailed description of the wage claim process with the California Labor Commissioner's Office. The note also addresses how an employee initiates an administrative wage claim, how the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement processes such claims; how claims are resolved, heard, and adjudicated; and the parties' rights afterward.

