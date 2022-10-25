The implementation date for Paid Leave Oregon is rapidly approaching, with contributions beginning on January 1, 2023. Although some details are still being finalized, the Oregon Employment Department (OED) has issued a model notice poster for employers to inform employees about some of the basics of Paid Leave Oregon. The notice informs employees about their rights under the program and what is required of them if they take paid leave under the program.

Employers must post this notice poster at each worksite and share it electronically or by mail with any remote workers no later than January 1, 2023. Employers must post the notice in a conspicuous place where employees will regularly see it. Employers are required to provide notice in the language they typically used to communicate with employees. The OED has issued the notice in eleven languages.

Employers may want to post the model notice and consider having their handbooks updated for compliance with Paid Leave Oregon.

