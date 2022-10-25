Seyfarth Synopsis: States and local governments are regularly revising their employment laws. This means an ever-changing landscape of handbook policy requirements for employers. 2023 will be no different, as we saw legislatures wade back into general employment laws and away from COVID-specific protections.

It can be a herculean task keeping up with such moving targets - especially with employees moving everywhere nationwide and more flexible "work from everywhere" philosophies. Seyfarth has assembled a Handbook & Policy Team that is doing just that. In this webinar, we will discuss what is new and notable for 2023, and how Seyfarth is helping employers develop and update employee handbooks and addenda that are unique to each company and cost efficient.

Topics will include:

2023 state and federal developments that impact handbooks and policies.

The importance of an excellent employee handbook and corresponding state addenda.

Best practices in developing employee handbooks and policies.

Trends in the law - what to expect going forward.

How Seyfarth's Handbook & Policy Team has helped employers.

There is no cost to attend, however registration is required.

REGISTER

Thursday, October 27, 2022

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Central

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mountain

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PacificSpeakers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.