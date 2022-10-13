In February 2017, Eve Hill, one of the nation's leading disability rights attorneys, joined Brown Goldstein & Levy, where she continues to pursue her devotion to civil rights. Her wide-ranging experience complements the firm's dedication to high-impact disability rights cases and its advocacy on behalf of individuals with disabilities and their families. Eve is co-leader of Inclusivity, BGL's Strategic Consulting Group.

Inclusivity is dedicated to helping public and private sector organizations and industry groups navigate the rapidly changing landscape of disability and civil rights with strategic consulting services. It is centered on the core belief that the most effective organizations are inclusive ones. Inclusivity is unique in that it is on the cutting edge of treating disability as a part of diversity and inclusion efforts, identifying gaps in the equity equation and providing solutions.

The firm offers consulting in several areas, including: workforce development, innovation and opportunity; supply chain analysis; higher education; youth transition from school to work; criminal justice reform; accessible technology; and diversity and inclusion. Inclusivity's services are customizable to each client's unique needs and strategic objectives, offering practical and legal analysis and guidance, education and training, strategic diversity assessment, and policy and procedure development.

"Meeting these requirements can be a challenge. But it's also an opportunity to make your organization more accessible, inclusive, and effective. We can help you seize it," said Eve Hill.

Inclusivity's work dovetails seamlessly with the work of BGL's attorneys who work tirelessly every day to mitigate barriers faced by people with disabilities in their access to information, technology, housing, education, employment and transportation. We recognize that sustainable progress in disability rights advancements involves both working on behalf of our clients and ensuring that organizations themselves have the tools and knowledge necessary to become more inclusive and accessible in their day-to-day work. BGL is proud that our attorneys are dedicated to this mission in their professional and personal lives.

This October, Brown, Goldstein & Levy is proud to support the mission of National Disability Employment Awareness Month 2022. Learn more about how we're recognizing and fighting for the rights and achievements of American workers with disabilities today and every day here.

