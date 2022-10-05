Overview

Title: Today's Remote Workplace: Navigating Labor & Employment Issues in a Hybrid Environment

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Summary

Many of the workplace changes brought about by the pandemic, including the work from home model, have remained. Workers (and government regulators) are expecting continued workplace flexibility and a focus on supporting workplace wellness. What compliance issues do employers in this hybrid environment need to be aware of, and what are best practices for addressing them?

This event is part of Womble Bond Dickinson's thought leadership series - The Evolving Dance: The Changing Roles of Company Counsel and Compliance Officers - which examines how leaders balance a myriad of strategic business and compliance mandates in an ever-changing landscape.

Speakers

Beth Mabe Gianopulos

Senior Associate General Counsel

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Beth is Associate General Counsel in the Legal Department, Associate Dean of Faculty Relations and Retention in the Office of Faculty Affairs, and Assistant Professor at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she has worked since 2006. Her practice includes a wide range of labor and employment issues that arise in the complex atmosphere of an academic medical center. Professor Gianopolos also provides litigation oversight, advises on enterprise risk management issues, and oversees complex internal investigations.

John Pueschel

Partner

Womble Bond Dickinson

John devotes his practice to zealously defending businesses in employment lawsuits, while helping them avoid litigation in the first place. John's strong advocacy, sound legal analyses, practical advice and commitment to client service have allowed him to become a trusted advisor in many business sectors.

Click here to register.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.