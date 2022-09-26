As we previously reported, restrictions concerning the use of automated tools to screen candidates for employment or employees for promotion within New York City are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2023. The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection will hold a public hearing concerning proposed rules to implement the closely watched law on Monday, October 24, 2022. The proposed rules define several terms, set forth requirements for a bias audit, outline the information that employers and employment agencies should publish concerning the results of a bias audit, and specify the content for notices that employers and employment agencies must furnish to employees and candidates for employment.

