Key Points

The European Parliament implemented new rules aimed at protecting the rights of workers throughout the European Union

Overview

The European Parliament adopted new rules for minimum wage requirements for member states throughout the European Union (EU). The rules specifically focus on the following:

Member states will need to set a statutory minimum wage to at least 60 % of the gross median wage and 50 % of the gross average wage. This may result in increases in minimum wage in some European countries.

Member states where fewer than 80 % of workers are covered by collective bargaining will have to establish an action plan to increase coverage for workers.

Member states have been advised to establish enforcement systems that will include reliable monitoring and appropriate penalties.

According to the update, EU member states with minimum wages that are already protected exclusively via collective agreements will not be obligated to introduce these new rules.

What are the Changes?

Originally published SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

