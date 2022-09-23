Philippe Weiss was interviewed September 20 on WGN Radio, "Wintrust Business Lunch 9/20/22: Temporary workers." Weiss discusses what companies need to look out for if they are going to be hiring temporary employees. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 5:32 here.

