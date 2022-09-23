self

In this episode of Conversations with TED, we provide insight into retaining women in the workforce. With women leaving the workforce in record numbers influenced by the pandemic, the conversation points to the role of policies to retain employees that should include flexibility around mental health, well-being and child care needs. These protocols should extend to in-person, hybrid and remote employees.

Benefits extended to employees lead to positive outcomes for employers in terms of productivity and engagement. Introducing training and setting expectations at the onset can help clearly outline resources and responsibilities. Working to create community among employees is always beneficial so employers should look to identify a mix of touchpoints to maintain a strong company culture.

