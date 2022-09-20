On August 29, we wrote that the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contractor Compliance (OFCCP) was considering releasing to a public advocacy group all contractor's EEO-1 Reports filed between 2016 and 2020. That article informed how to object to your company's reports being released and stated the deadline to object was September 19, 2022. That deadline was recently extended to October 19, 2022. If you want to file an objection, you may do so electronically by clicking here.

