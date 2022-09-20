United States:
Update On EEO-1 Report Disclosures
20 September 2022
Foley & Lardner
On August 29, we wrote that the Department of Labor's
Office of Federal Contractor Compliance (OFCCP) was considering
releasing to a public advocacy group all contractor's EEO-1
Reports filed between 2016 and 2020. That article informed how to
object to your company's reports being released and stated the
deadline to object was September 19, 2022. That deadline was
recently extended to October 19, 2022. If you want to
file an objection, you may do so electronically by clicking here.
