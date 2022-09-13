Labor force participation is falling, the skills gap is
widening, and certain industries are struggling to recover
post-pandemic. In this podcast, Michael Lotito, co-chair of Littler
Workplace Policy Institute (WPI) and Shannon Meade, executive
director of WPI, discuss the historic transformation of the
American workforce and what needs to be done on a national level to
address the challenges employers and employees are facing.
Listen on SoundCloud|All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.