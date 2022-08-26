ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Noncompete agreements are a hot topic these days. Unfortunately, many employers who have noncompete agreements in place have not taken the time to consider their strategy for enforcement. In this episode, five thoughts about noncompete strategy will be considered, including:

Noncompete Agreements are usually enforceable, up to a point; State laws vary - a lot; In some cases, the process is the punishment; Consider the cost benefit analysis; Develop a big picture strategy.

Listen in to find out how your business can avoid problems with noncompete agreements.

You can listen here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.