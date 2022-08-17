ARTICLE

United States: Macchia Article On Mental Health In The Workplace Published In The Indiana Lawyer

Taft partner Melissa Macchia authored the article “Mental health at work: Flagging key issues for employers,” which was published in The Indiana Lawyer on Aug. 17. The article discusses legal implications and important considerations for employers when handling mental health issues. Read the article here. (subscription required)

Macchia is the Employment and Labor Relations practice group lead for Taft's Indianapolis office. She focuses her practice on employment law, with a particular emphasis on the prevention and defense of employment-based litigation.

Originally Published by The Indiana Lawyer, 17 Aug 2022

