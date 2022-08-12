In this podcast, Shareholder Kathy Dudley Helms-who represents a wide spectrum of employers, with a particular emphasis in the healthcare industry-and Of Counsel Val Butera-who focuses her practice on workplace safety and health matters-sit down with Jim McGrew, the firm's Chief Client Services Officer to discuss the latest news, resources, and insights regarding monkeypox. The discussion includes tips for employers regarding their obligations-under the ADA, the FMLA, and OSHA's workplace safety requirements-given the nature of monkeypox and its characteristics. The speakers also discuss issues that are on the forefront of employers' minds as they consider policies regarding privacy, hygiene, travel, vaccine distribution, and protective gear.

