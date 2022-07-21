ARTICLE

Appellate and Supreme Court senior associate Andrew Tutt was recently featured in a National Law Journal profile discussing his recent Supreme Court win in Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety. The case argued that Torres, a United States veteran, was wrongfully denied his request to continue employment in a different position after sustaining an injury while on deployment.

In the Q&A, Tutt discussed how Torres came to be his client, why the case was ideal for SCOTUS, how Tutt prepared for the case, and his reaction to the ruling of the case. Tutt also spoke about the broader implications of the case, saying, “Thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of servicemen and women now have the protection of the ability to sue their state employer if their state employer fails to live up to its obligations under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.”

Originally Published by The National Law Journal

