Issue 35: 2022 H1 (as of June 2022)

Asia's legal and human resources advisors are often required to function across multiple jurisdictions. Staying on top of employment-related legal developments is important but can be challenging.

To help keep you up to date, Mayer Brown has producedthe Asia Employment Law: Mid-Year Review, an e-publication covering 14 jurisdictions in Asia.

In this thirty-fifth edition, we flag and comment on employment law developments during the first half of 2022 and highlight some of the major legislative, consultative, policy and case law changes to look out for in 2022.