In this new podcast episode, recent cases and news from the world of Labor & Employment Law will be discussed, including:

Religious Accommodations: Does an employer have to accommodate an employee who cannot work on Sundays and what constitutes an undue hardship. The Third Circuit considered these issues in Groff v. DeJoy.

Berling v. Gravity Diagnostics: In this recent Kentucky case, a jury awarded an employee over $450,000 when his employer ignored his request that it forego giving him a birthday party due to the employee's panic disorder and later terminated his employment.

COVID-19: Everyone wants to move on but there are still lawsuits pending. Two recent cases involve employee refusal to undergo weekly testing and absenteeism in part due to FFCRA leave.

Listen in to find out what happened with these issues and how your business can avoid problems.

You can listen to the podcast episode here.

Originally published 30 May 2022

