The Wall Street Journal reported today on what appears to be a growing bait-and-switch trend of advertising a position as "remote" when in fact the position is either partially remote or not remote at all. Launching a lawsuit against an employer even before applying for a position is probably not career enhancing, but luring candidates based on incorrect or dated information is equally unproductive. Updating job descriptions is important for a fair and transparent hiring process (and the equally important goal of articulating the actual qualifications for the position). How can a candidate vet the accuracy of a job posting? Ask pointed but appropriate questions about the position. And if the job description doesn't match the advertisement, graciously indicating a lack of interest is a courteous and professional response. Unlike position location, however, the regulatory trend requiring salary range disclosure is a trend that comes with real legal teeth and a compliance to-do list for human resources professionals (especially for New York employers - more on that coming soon).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.