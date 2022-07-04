ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Download here >> Employee Discipline And Termination: Avoiding Problems Through Effective Communication And Documentation

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

California Employers Receive A Big Win With SCOTUS PAGA Decision Ford & Harrison LLP Executive Summary: In a stunning 8-1 decision that is expected to reverberate throughout the entire California business community, the United States Supreme Court on June 15, 2022 held that a state...

A RIF Refresher: 5 Important Considerations When Reducing Your Workforce Godfrey & Kahn S.C. Increasing reports of a looming economic recession suggest U.S. employers will soon be facing a more difficult financial landscape. Some employers are already taking steps to plan...

Employment Law Implications Of Remote Work Potomac Law Group The pandemic brought with it a fundamental shift from the traditional office to what many experts call the "hybrid workplace," where more employees work from home more of the time.

Connecticut Legislative Update 2022: New Laws Impacting Public And Private Employers Shipman & Goodwin LLP Over the past few weeks, Governor Lamont signed several bills that will impact public and private employers in several ways.

It Isn't Just Termination Or Pay Cuts – Less Severe Job Actions May Support Title VII Disparate Impact Claims Foley & Lardner For years, employers have taken comfort in a belief that unless an employment decision involves termination or financial consequences, it cannot give rise to an actionable claim under Title VII.