As Pride Month comes to a close, we are celebrating with a very special podcast that features the personal stories and perspectives from two members of the Littler family.

Littler Knowledge Management Counsel, Betsy Cammarata (GSC - Kansas City) talks with Littler alum, Bennett Kaspar-Williams (Corporate Counsel for Labor Relations at Amazon Studios) about:

The effective use of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to strengthen connections between employees and the employer



The benefits of thoughtful conversation about what it means to be transgender, evidence-based considerations, and avoiding oversimplification of complex and nuanced issues



How the deliberate perpetuation of misinformation hurts trans people and their families - among other topics



self

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

Please note that this podcast was recorded prior to the release of the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.