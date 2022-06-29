As Pride Month comes to a close, we are celebrating with a very special podcast that features the personal stories and perspectives from two members of the Littler family.
Littler Knowledge Management Counsel, Betsy Cammarata (GSC - Kansas City) talks with Littler alum, Bennett Kaspar-Williams (Corporate Counsel for Labor Relations at Amazon Studios) about:
- The effective use of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to
strengthen connections between employees and the employer
- The benefits of thoughtful conversation about what it means to
be transgender, evidence-based considerations, and avoiding
oversimplification of complex and nuanced issues
- How the deliberate perpetuation of misinformation hurts trans
people and their families - among other topics
Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts
Please note that this podcast was recorded prior to the release of the U.S. Supreme Court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
