ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this podcast, James Paul and Michael Eckard discuss recent developments with regard to religious accommodations in the workplace, and how employees use these accommodations as both swords and shields in the workplace. Our speakers discuss recent litigation regarding religious accommodation requests—both those related to COVID-19 and those that are unrelated to the pandemic. James and Michael also delve deep into the recent disparate treatment Third Circuit Court of Appeals case (brought by an employee who asked to not be scheduled on Sundays), which provided insights on what constitutes an undue hardship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.