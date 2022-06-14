Jenner & Block Partner Anne Cortina Perrywas a guest on The Jabot podcast, an episode titled "Biglaw Partner on the Red Flags of Toxic Workplaces with Anne Cortina Perry." In the episode, Ms. Cortina Perry discusses the different red flags in a toxic work environment and how Jenner & Block's Culture Risk and Sensitive Investigations Practice, which she co-founded, can help companies address those issues. She also discusses her transition from law school to her path to partnership and offers advice to people who want to take the same path.

The Jabot podcast, an off shoot of Above the Law, focuses on the challenges women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and other diverse populations face in the legal industry.

