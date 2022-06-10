self

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

Understanding leaves of absence and accommodations in the United States generally begins with the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). While both laws have been around since the early-1990s, their many nuances and moving parts, as well as novel external factors such as COVID-19, continue to require careful navigation by even the most seasoned attorneys, benefits professionals and human resources teams.

During this episode of "Take It or Leave It," co-hosts Josh Seidman and Meg Toth are joined by their colleague and expert guest, Bill Perkins, from Seyfarth Shaw LLP's New York Office, to discuss many important issues involving the FMLA and ADA. Specific topics include overviews of the FMLA and ADA, managing intermittent leave under the FMLA, responding to requests for FMLA leave for COVID or COVID-related conditions, leave and remote work as a reasonable accommodation under the ADA, and ADA accommodation requests by employees related to mental health issues.

