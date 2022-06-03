Employers are under the microscope from internal and external stakeholders to weigh in on myriad social issues and current events. To publish, or not to publish in each instance? That is the question. In this brief "podcast-ette," Alyesha Asghar Dotson highlights the self-assessment that an employer ought to engage in before pressing that publish or print button.



