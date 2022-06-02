ARTICLE

Carrie Cohen was profiled in the ABA Journal, discussing her career and her work in mentoring women in the legal profession, including through co-founding the When There Are Nine Scholarship Project in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, creating the Vance Center's Women in the Profession Program, and serving as co-chair of MoFo's Women's Strategy Committee.

“As a mother of four, I remain passionate about mentoring women lawyers on all levels and work tirelessly on issues that adversely impact gender equality and diversity in the legal profession,” Carrie said. “One of my core values is to consistently promote the importance of sponsorship, mentorship, and allyship. These concepts involve using your position of power to make sure that others receive the credit they deserve and are able to achieve their goals and advance within their profession.”

