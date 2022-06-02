Employees' activities often lead to the need for investigations related to sex, drugs, theft, discrimination, harassment, misconduct or bullying. Sometimes the activities (particularly when found to be true) result in significant or potential reputational harm to clients, their reputations and their brands, and communication strategies/crisis management is required.

Buchanan recently partnered with BCW Global for a one-hour CLE presentation to discuss the decisions that often need to be made rapidly by clients:

Conducting internal/external investigation under privilege (or not). Setting the scope and documentation expectations for the investigation. Planning communication strategies to offset negative impact on the Company.

The session also explored the role of communications during an internal investigation, balancing the need to keep constituents duly informed while helping to create an atmosphere that allows the investigation to move forward with minimal interference.

If you missed the webinar, you can view it here or below.

