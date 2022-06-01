In honor and celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Littler attorney, Judy Iriye (L.A. – Century City) talks with fellow Littler attorney, Kevin Yam (New York) and Littler alum, Fran Barbieri (Chief Counsel, Litigation and Employment at World Wide Technology in St Louis, Missouri), about personal experiences where they were able to overcome feelings of foreignness to achieve personal and professional success.



self Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.