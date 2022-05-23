United States:
Part I: What Does The 2022 SDG Gender Index Tells Us About Progress On Gender Equality? (Video)
23 May 2022
Burford Capital
Burford's Chief Marketing Officer Liz
Bigham sits down with Director of Equal Measures 2030
Alison Holder to discuss key takeaways from the 2022
SDG Gender Index. Equal Measures 2030 is a multi-sectoral
partnership of grassroots organizations, international NGOs and
private sector which is collaboratively working to connect data and
evidence with advocacy and action to achieve the SDGs for girls and
women. In this video she explains:
- What the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals Gender Index is and
what were the key findings from the report
- How the Covid-19 pandemic has set women back on gender
equality
- Some of the ways companies in the private sector can promote
woman and do their part to close the gender gap
