Workplace Strategies Watercooler: An Interview With EEOC Vice Chair Jocelyn Samuels (Podcast)
13 May 2022
In this podcast interview recorded live from Workplace
Strategies, Ogletree Deakins' annual labor and employment law
seminar for human resources professionals and in-house counsel,
Jocelyn Samuels, vice chair of the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission (EEOC), shares valuable insights on the
agency's current agenda and enforcement priorities, including
the EEOC's artificial intelligence fairness initiative, and
offers guidance on the steps employers can take to remain compliant
now and in the future. This insider interview with Vice Chair
Samuels covers the evolution of the commission's guidance on
COVID-19–related issues and recent updates on key topics,
including religious accommodations and caregiver
discrimination.
