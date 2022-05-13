ARTICLE

In this podcast interview recorded live from Workplace Strategies, Ogletree Deakins' annual labor and employment law seminar for human resources professionals and in-house counsel, Jocelyn Samuels, vice chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), shares valuable insights on the agency's current agenda and enforcement priorities, including the EEOC's artificial intelligence fairness initiative, and offers guidance on the steps employers can take to remain compliant now and in the future. This insider interview with Vice Chair Samuels covers the evolution of the commission's guidance on COVID-19–related issues and recent updates on key topics, including religious accommodations and caregiver discrimination.

