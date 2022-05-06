Butler Snow attorneys Robin Banck Taylor and W. Mackin Johnson were recently interviewed on the latest episode of the Employment Law Alliance's Employment Matters Podcast.

In this episode, we discuss two recent legislative updates in Mississippi, including a bill banning workplace vaccine mandates for public employers, as well as the state's first Equal Pay Act.

To listen to the podcast click here.

