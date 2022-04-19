United States:
Keegan Drenosky Interviewed On CBIA BizCast Podcast
19 April 2022
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
Keegan Drenosky spoke with CBIA BizCast host Ali Warshavsky
about the challenges employers face navigating the labor
shortage.
Listen to the full podcast episode here.
