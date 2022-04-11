ARTICLE

Do you have policies or other rules that employees cannot talk about their pay, wages, or other benefits at work?

Such policies may be illegal under the National Labor Relations Act, as regulated by the National Labor Relations Board. In this episode, we discuss concerted activity, which is protected for employees under law, and what employers can do legally to encourage a culture where employees are more comfortable discussing their pay with human resources, rather than each other. The NLRB can be very strict when analyzing handbooks and other policies that even implicitly prohibit such employee discussions on pay, wages, and salaries. It is important that you conduct routine handbook audits to ensure that such policies are not violating the law, which could lead to penalties and fines.

May 26, 2021

